Man Arrested After Allegedly Taping Dog’s Mouth Shut, Leaving It In Hot Car To Gamble

Authorities said Thursday they arrested a California man in Las Vegas after he allegedly left his puppy in a car with its mouth taped shut for nearly two hours in 113-degree heat.

The incident unfolded when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call from security at a hotel July 20 about a “puppy inside a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut,” the police said in a tweet.

Police said security was able to get the dog out of the vehicle through the sunroof.

Video footage shows the officer approaching a vehicle surrounded by hotel security guards. Inside the SUV was a husky puppy panting. (RELATED: Someone Is Massacring Geese In Idaho, And Officials Are Perplexed)

WHAT NOT TO DO IN VEGAS:

On July 20, we got a call from security from a hotel & casino at 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (The high temperature that day was 113)

Security spotted a puppy inside a locked vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage with its mouth taped shut around 3 pm pic.twitter.com/kmZJ9CcQyU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2022

Police said the poor pooch was left in the car for “nearly 2 hours without air conditioning, food, or water while the vehicle’s owner went inside to gamble.”

Fifty-year-old Raul Carbajal was arrested in connection to the incident for alleged “willful, malicious torture of an animal,” according to police.

“DO NOT LEAVE PEOPLE OR ANIMALS IN HOT CARS. PERIOD,” police warned.