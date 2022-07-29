Morgan Wallen Pays For Little Leaguers To Attend World Series, And Their Thank-You Is Adorable

Country music icon Morgan Wallen surprised a little league baseball team from Waverly, Tennessee with an all-expenses paid trip to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.

Wallen’s surprise came in the form of a video to the little leaguers in which he said “congrats” and that he knows it’s been an “incredibly hard year” for the team. “I really am proud of y’all,” Wallen continued, noting that he’s played baseball for most of his life and it’s his favorite sport.

“Teamwork is everything. My team nowadays is my band, my crew. And from my team, to yours, we want to send y’all to South Carolina,” Wallen said, adding that he hopes the team wins. Wallen is providing the lads with new uniforms, travel, food, room, board — everything required for their trip, DRG News reported.

Go get em boys https://t.co/UHQD0R4hbG — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 27, 2022

The town of Waverly is still rebuilding after deadly floods destroyed much of the towns infrastructure, but that didn’t stop the kids from winning the state championship, News Channel 5 reported. “A lot of our kids, they were affected by the flood,” Baseball coach Chris Browning said in an interview with the outlet.

Many of the players on the team are now sporting their version of Morgan Wallen’s mullet as a thank you for his generous gifts, New Channel 5 continued. “I got it cuz of Morgan Wallen, he’s my favorite singer too, and speaking of him, he donated all this stuff. Thank you if you’re watching this, and that’s it,” player Tye Browning told the outlet.