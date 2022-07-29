Pitcher Takes Line Drive Going 104 MPH To The Head In Wild Video

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was hit in the head Thursday by a line drive going more than 100 miles per hour during the first inning of a matchup between the Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds.

Video footage shows Cincinnati Reds third baseman Donovan Solano hitting the ball at 104 miles per hour before Castano was struck in the side of his head. The ball ricocheted off his head before third baseman Joey Wendle caught the ball. Castano immediately fell down to the ground and grabbed his face, rising to his feet more than a minute after he was struck.

Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano took a line drive to the head that was caught at third base for the out He was alert and able to walk off the field on his own power pic.twitter.com/n911w3QfHH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 28, 2022

Castano sustained a concussion after the hit, manager Don Mattingly said, according to ESPN. (RELATED: MLB Reporter Hospitalized After Being Hit In The Head By 95 MPH Line Drive)

Castano said he wasn’t sure what happened while speaking after the game, according to the report.

“I’m not sure what happened. I was down for a second. I was a little out of it. When I woke up, I asked, ‘What happened?’ I’m much better now. I’m a little bit tired, but I’ll be alright.”

He said in a statement posted to social media the incident is a reminder of how sacred life is.

“Thank you everyone for the love, support, and prayers,” Castano said. “I’m doing well and it could have been a lot worse. Beyond thankful for the efficiency and kindness of my coaches, trainers, teammates and Solano, what was shown to me today truly goes beyond the game. What a sobering reminder on the brevity of life, thankful to have my assurance in Christ.”

Reds manager David Bell said it was “very scary for everyone involved,” according to The Enquirer. “You almost want to stop playing the game.”