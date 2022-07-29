NFL Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan Of Washington Commanders Retires

Pro Bowl defensive star Ryan Kerrigan of the Washington Commanders has retired from the NFL.

The standout edge rusher signed a one-day contract with the team he played ten seasons for Thursday so that he could retire as part of their franchise.

The athlete said in a Friday statement posted to the Commanders Twitter, “No matter how long I played and no matter how focused I was on the task at hand, I thankfully never lost sight of just how cool it is to be an NFL player.” (RELATED: DK Metcalf’s New Deal With The Seahawks Includes Record Signing Bonus)

One-day contract 🖊 Always a part of our family ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/aBZaETbFMF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

After being drafted by the Washington Redskins with the 16th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, the defenseman out of Purdue became the Redskins’ all-time leader in quarterback sacks with 95.5 in his decade long tenure with team, according to the NFL. Kerrigan’s relentless pursuit of getting to the ball carrier resulted in him achieving four Pro Bowl’s throughout his career. The first time he was selected to the NFL’s big game came in just his second season as a pro back in 2012. He was selected again for the NFL’s all-star game again in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to Pro Football Reference.

Kerrigan’s longevity and consistency over the years is what makes him worthy of admiration. His career was nothing but a success. The NFL needs more athletes like Kerrigan.