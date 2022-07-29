Entertainment

Shakira Faces 8 Years Behind Bars In Tax-Fraud Case

Latin music sensation and Grammy award-winner Shakira could face an eight-year jail term for tax evasion.

Documents filed Friday by Spanish prosecutors seek eight years in jail for Shakira’s involvement in a €14.5 million tax fraud case, according to Reuters. The singer is accused of failing to pay her taxes for the 2012 to 2014 tax periods, but Shakira insists she was not a resident of Spain during that time. She rejected a settlement offer to close the case earlier this week, according to Reuters.

The prosecutor asserts that Shakira was living in Spain regularly during the tax years in question, and highlights her purchase of a Barcelona home in May 2012 for use as a family home including for her son, who was born in Spain a year later, according to Reuters. In addition to the prison sentence, the documents are requesting that Shakira pay a fine of more than €23 million, which is equivalent to $23.5 million, if she is found to be guilty, the outlet reported.

Shakira’s representatives issued a statement Wednesday, which revealed the artist is “fully confident of her innocence” and views the allegations of tax fraud as a “a total violation of her rights,” according to Reuters. (RELATED: Reality TV Stars Found Guilty Of Tax Evasion And Bank Fraud)

Shakira was previously asked to pay a €17.2 million tax payment to the Spanish tax office for taxes owing, and insists she settled that outstanding debt, according to Reuters.

A trial date has not yet been set nor have the settlement terms of the earlier offer been disclosed.

