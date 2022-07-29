Tractor Pulling 12 People In Trailer Overturns, At Least 4 Killed

Four people, including three children, were killed in York County, Pennsylvania following a tractor rollover Friday morning.

An adult female and 11 children were riding in an open flatbed trailer pulled by a tractor when the operator of the tractor lost control and veered off the roadway just after 11 a.m., according to a statement released by the Pennsylvania State Police. Once off the road, the tractor and trailer rolled over an embankment and flipped, throwing all passengers from the trailer bed and killing four, the statement continued.

At least three other children were flown from the scene via helicopter, while others were transported by ambulance to local hospitals in various medical conditions, according to WHTM news. The adult man operating the tractor was also taken from the scene in serious condition, according to the police statement. (RELATED: School Bus Crashes Head On Into Dump Truck, Sending 15 Kids To Hospital)

“It’s very somber, very tragic, especially anytime lives are lost, but especially when children are involved as well,” Lt. Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police director of communications, stated during a news conference, according to WGAL News.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit,

and Criminal Investigation Unit, along with the York County Coroner, responded to help with the ongoing investigation, WHTM reported.

“The road remains closed and the incident is still under very active investigation,” Lt. Reed announced to WGAL during a press conference. “Our hearts go out to the families of the juveniles and all of the individuals involved. It’s a very tough day for every one down there,” he concluded.