Mariners Acquire Luis Castillo From Reds Via Trade

The Seattle Mariners acquired star pitcher Luis Castillo in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2022

In exchange for Castillo, the Mariners have sent four minor leaguers over to Cincinnati, according to MLB.com. Seattle’s manager, Scott Servais, spoke highly of his new player and calling him “one of the best pitchers in the game,” Fox News reported.

Since debuting with the Reds in 2017, Castillo has arguably been the best pitcher on their roster. Throughout his five-and-a-half year career in the major leagues, Castillo has been selected to two MLB all-star games. His first came in 2019 during his third season, while his second appearance for the big game came earlier this month, according to Baseball Reference. (RELATED: NBA Champion Dwight Howard May Be Bound For WWE)

Seattle is currently tied with Tampa Bay in their bid for the last wild card spot in the American League. They have a record of 54-47 and would be in the playoffs if the season were to end today, appearing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, according to ESPN.

The outlet goes on to note that it is the longest active drought in any of the four major American sports leagues (MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL).

It will be exciting to see if this is the year that the Mariners break through and make it into the playoffs as the MLB season nears its end.