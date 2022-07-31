‘Might Not Be A Bad Idea’: Longest-Standing SNL Cast Member Discusses Show Potentially Ending After This Happens

Kenan Thompson, the longest-standing cast member of Saturday Night Live (SNL), told Charlamagne Tha God that it might not be a bad idea if the show ended after the show’s creator retires.

Thompson discussed rumors of the show ending late Thursday night on the Comedy Central program “Hell of a Week,” according to USA Today.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who has worked on the show since its inception, has signaled that he is considering retiring from the show around the time of its 50th anniversary and Thompson told Charlamagne Tha God addressing rumors that the show could end too by saying “Fifty is a good number to stop at,” USA Today reported.

Thompson told the interviewer that his leaving could have significant implications personally, saying “Well, I need to start planning.”

“He’s the one that’s had his touch on the whole thing, so if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know, it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well,” Thompson remarked. (RELATED: NBC Sends Letter To Readers Admitting Reporter Plagiarized Stories)

“So maybe they might slash the budget, and then at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show,” Thompson added.

Lorne Michaels hinted to CBS Mornings that he may retire at the 50th anniversary mark as at that point he will be 80-years-old. (RELATED: ‘CBS Mornings’ Calls Shinzo Abe A ‘Polarizing … Right-Wing Nationalist’ Just Hours After His Death)

Michaels has earned the most Emmy award nominations in history, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Still, the 50-year mark is still 3 years away. The show debuted in 1975 and has launched the careers of many celebrities such as Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy and many more.

Thompson joined the show in 2003, according to USA Today.