WWE Hosts 35th Annual SummerSlam Extravaganza in Nashville

The WWE hosted their 35th annual SummerSlam event Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

This was the first pay-per-view event World Wrestling Entertainment put on without the founder of their company, Vince McMahon, linked to the show. McMahon retired earlier in July at the age of 77.

In front of a live audience of what The Tennessean reports to have been 48,449 fans, popular public figures managed impressive victories inside of the ring, such as former NFL punter Pat McAfee and YouTuber Logan Paul. (RELATED: NBA Champion Dwight Howard May Be Bound For WWE)

In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match with the help of his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso. The two helped bury the former UFC star underneath tables and ring equipment, kept him down, and retained Reigns’ heavyweight titles. With his victory, Reigns extended his hold on the championship past 680 days, according to the veteran play-by-play ring announcer Michael Cole.

The post-McMahon era of professional wrestling has begun, and the performers couldn’t have put on a more fun and exciting show for their fans. If there was a roof over Nissan Stadium, the wrestlers would surely have blown it off.