Shaun King Welcomed New Show Dog After His PAC Gave Thousands To Breeder: REPORT

Left-wing activist Shaun King welcomed a new show dog to his family just days after his political action committee (PAC) gave thousands to a dog breeder company, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Grassroots Law PAC, a group backing political candidates who “fight to end oppressive policing, incarceration and injustice,” contributed almost $31,000 in February to Potrero Performance Dogs in California for “contractor services,” according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings. But the PAC’s co-founder, King, posted on Facebook days later about “new member of the King family,” referring to a mastiff show dog bred by Potrero, according to the Free Beacon.

“These financial irregularities are disturbing and ought to cause donors to think twice before supporting this group in the future,” Hayden Ludwig, a senior investigative researcher at the right-wing think tank Capital Research Center, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Grassroots Law PAC has paid almost $40,000 in total to Potrero, including $10,000 for “contractor services” in December 2021, according to FEC filings. At the same time, Grassroots Law PAC has spent only slightly more, $55,900, in political contributions since 2021, filings show.

The DCNF was unable to access the original Facebook post highlighted by the Free Beacon due to the privacy settings changing for the post. (RELATED: Shaun King, PA District Attorney Libeled Opponent And Violated Campaign Finance Law, Lawsuit Alleges)

King, who co-founded Grassroots Law PAC in 2020 and was a vocal supporter of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid in 2020, has been rebuked for his past financial dealings. DeRay Mckesson, who sat on the board of another PAC founded by King in 2015 called Justice Together, which disbanded in 2015, accused King in 2019 of concealing PAC finances and misrepresenting the group.

Another group King co-founded, the Real Justice PAC, was also ordered by the City of Philadelphia in December 2021 to pay $30,000 for campaign finance violations in connection to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s race, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Last year, the mother of a 12-year-old black boy killed by police slammed King and Grassroots Law PAC for fundraising off the incident.

Grassroots Law PAC did not respond to a request for comment, nor did King or Protrero.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.