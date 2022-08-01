Amber Heard Was Allegedly An Exotic Dancer, According To Newly Revealed Court Documents

Unsealed documents from the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reveal shocking texts suggesting Amber Heard was once an exotic dancer.

Both legal teams attempted to produce damning claims about the other party, the New York Post reported, and the previously-stifled information is now available, according to an independent journalist following the trial.

The numerous revelations exhibited within the 965-page court document include Depp’s efforts to reveal Heard’s “brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp,” her lawyers wrote, according to the NY Post. However, Depp’s legal team opposed the statement, claiming Depp was “attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort,” the New York Post reported.

The jury who sat through the 6-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia had no knowledge of the content within these documents, and they were not presented with the information pertaining to allegations of Heard’s experience as an exotic dancer, according to the NY Post. The file also revealed attempts made by Depp’s lawyers to exclude his medical history from the trial and to reveal potentially damaging information about Heard, the NY Post reported.

Depp reportedly attempted to make Heard’s sister’s “reality show video” public, and wanted to detail Heard and her sisters’ past romantic relationships. The motion was denied, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Amber Heard’s Lawyer Says Actress Was ‘Demonized’ And ‘Absolutely’ Can’t Pay Her $10.4 Million In Damages)

Digital forensics expert Dr. Bryan Neumeister was prevented from sharing his opinions about the authenticity of photographs of alleged abuse presented by Heard, according to the court documents. “I am not able to opine as to the authenticity of the photos,” Neumeister said, according to the documents.

“Neumeister cannot testify in Mr. Depp’s Counterclaim Defense/Rebuttal case because he was not identified as such,” the court documents say.

Texts between Depp and Marilyn Manson were also uncovered, revealing Depp’s view that Heard’s behavior was out of control and damaging. The texts date back to 2016. Manson allegedly wrote, “I got an amber 2.0” in one text, and “Lindsay just puled an amber on me…please delete,” in another, according to the NY Post.

Depp’s response was also recorded within the document. “I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f**king real my brother!! My ex-c*nt is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!” Depp wrote, according to the NY Post.