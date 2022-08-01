‘The Party’s Gone Crazy’: Ana Navarro Compares Red States To Cuba And North Korea

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro compared the policies of red states to North Korea and Cuba during a panel discussion on abortion Monday.

The panel claimed red states outlawing abortions are out of touch with their constituents, as polls show the majority of Americans support some exceptions for abortion access. Co-host Sara Haines claimed Republicans are attempting to ban interstate travel for abortion.

“They brought it back to the states with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but now you have the states deciding you can’t go to another state, which just flies in the face of what they’re saying when they say a state should be in control,” Haines said.

“And that’s the kind of stuff that happens in Cuba, that’s the kind of stuff that happens in North Korea, where they don’t let people travel out of those countries,” Navarro said. “I think the party’s gone crazy, frankly, to tell you the truth. Because what I think they’ve decided to do is manufacture, because these are manufactured culture wars. They are not real issues.”

Navarro then pointed to the public backlash coming from the pro-abortion movement since the overturn of Roe. She pointed to a 19-year-old activist who raised over $2 million after Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said pro-abortion protesters are “ugly and overweight.” (RELATED: ‘Going After The Drag Queens’: Ana Navarro Rants Over DeSantis’ Opposition To Minors At Drag Shows)

She then said she “cannot even comprehend” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suing a Miami bar called R House for allegedly hosting a drag show in front of minors.

“This is a state [Florida] where we have a housing crisis, this is a state where we have an insurance crisis, this is a state where we have a climate crisis, and instead Ron DeSantis is focusing on drag queens. Listen, do I think a 5-year-old should be at a drag show? No, but you know what? If you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid wearing a mask to school, if you are for parental choice when it comes to your kid learning about slavery and learning the true history of this country, then why in the hell can’t you be about parental choice on whether you take your kid to a drag show or not?”

She then pointed to firearms, car accidents and drownings as being the leading causes of death in children, not drag queens.

“I have yet to see a kid who died from being exposed to a drag queen,” Navarro said.

Co-host Joy Behar said these issues are going to get worse as Americans pay more attention to inflation and other “kitchen table issues” such as rising food, clothing and housing prices.

“Trust me, these other issues are horrifying,” Behar said. “They will turn this country into Hungary and North Korea if they have their way.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg added that people are “well aware” of the issues surrounding them and have the responsibility to vote for politicians who will best serve them.

Behar said Republicans have no solution to inflation, to which Navarro argued they are too invested in focusing on drag queens.

Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill, known as the Freedom to Travel for Healthcare Act, in mid-July. The legislation intended to ensure a woman could travel across state lines for an abortion, though many Senate Republicans have stated that states do not have the right to ban interstate travel.

The overturning of Roe enacted so-called trigger bans in 13 states, which had been in place before the landmark ruling in 1973, that only allow abortion in cases of endangerment to the mother’s life. Judges in states such as Kentucky and Louisiana have temporarily blocked the bans for review.