Dallas Man Shoots Woman And Kills Self With The Same Shot: Police

A Dallas man is dead after he shot a woman through the neck and was then struck by the same bullet, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. at an apartment building on Medical District near Bengal Street, when authorities responded to a call for a shooting, according to Dallas Police. Authorities arrived to the complex and found a trail of blood leading to an empty apartment.

Officers then received a report from a nearby hospital about a man and a woman who were discovered inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Fight Breaks Out At Wedding Reception, Police Say One Woman Shot Another In The Leg)

The preliminary investigation determined at the apartment, the male, Byron Redmon, 26, shot the adult female victim in the neck. The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg. Redmon died at the hospital.

Redmon later died at the hospital, according to police. It is unclear how the bullet went through the female’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.