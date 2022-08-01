Elon Musk’s Father Has Harsh Words For His Billionaire Son

Errol Musk said Monday that he worries about his firstborn son, billionaire Elon Musk, that he’s eating badly, and that he favors his youngest son, Kimbal Musk.

Errol made the comments on the Australian talk radio show “Kyle and Jackie O’s Show.” Jackie O asked if he was proud of his son for being such a “genius” and being “worth so much money,” and Errol responded, “No.”

“You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something,” Errol responded. Elon is the firstborn and eldest of Errol and Maye Musk’s three children, the New York Post reported.

Maye and Errol have a daughter, Tosca, and a son, Kimbal, in addition to Elon, the NY Post noted. Errol described his other son as his “pride and joy,” during the interview. Kimbal Musk, 49, is a chef and restaurateur with an estimated net worth of $700 million, the NY Post noted.

He added that Elon apparently feels like he’s years behind schedule in his career. “He is frustrated with progress and it’s understandable,” Errol told the interviewers, “I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He’s 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean that’s an old man.”

Errol is also concerned that his eldest won’t be able to find a partner willing to give up her career to be with him and his nine children by four different women, the NY Post noted. “I worry about him. He loves people, he loves humanity.”

And apparently Errol is very worried after seeing photographs of his son’s physique while relaxing on vacation in Mykonos. Photographs of Elon Musk went viral after the very pale billionaire stripped down during a yacht ride, shared online by PageSix. (RELATED: Elon Musk Responds To Affair Rumors)

“Elon is very strongly built but he’s been eating badly,” Errol went on, before stating that he doesn’t own a Tesla. You can listen to the whole interview below: