Indiana Police Officer And Army Veteran Gunned Down During Traffic Stop

A police officer was shot and killed Sunday while conducting a traffic stop in Madison County, Indiana.

The incident took place early Sunday morning when Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, stopped a vehicle, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). “For an unknown reason, the suspect exited his vehicle and shot multiple rounds striking the officer at least one time,” ISP said. Shahnavaz was taken to an Elwood hospital and later transported via helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. (RELATED: Arizona Officer Shot and Killed During Traffic Stop)

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II, fled the scene, and was later apprehended following a vehicle pursuit by local law enforcement, Indiana State Police Sergeant Scott Keegan said during Sunday’s press conference. Boards is currently held without bond and will be charged Monday with murder, possession of a firearm by a serious felon and resisting a police officer, according to Madison County Prosecutor Andrew Hanna. Boards boasts several prior criminal convictions, reported WRTV. Hanna said his office will make a determination on whether or not to seek the death penalty.

Shahnavaz was a five-year military veteran who “served this community proudly for 11 months,” ISP’s Scott Keegan said. Elwood Mayor Todd called the loss of Officer Shahnavaz a “senseless act of violence” and urged the public to keep Shahnvaz’s family, friends, the Elwood police department, and the city in their prayers. The officer is survived by his mother, father, and siblings, according to Keegan.

“It’s always a sad moment when an officer sacrifices his life in the duty of service to the community,” Keegan said. Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz is the 150th officer to be killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.