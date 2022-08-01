‘It’s Embarrassingly Hypocritical’: Dem Rep Bashes Party’s Primary Meddling

Another Democratic congressman slammed his party for meddling in Republican primaries during a Sunday appearance on ABC.

“It’s embarrassingly hypocritical,” Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York told “This Week” host Jon Karl. “I mean, we cannot credibly defend democracy and then prop up candidates who are an existential threat to the very democracy that we’re defending. And in politics, when you try to be too cute and clever, it often backfires.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Disgusted’: Dems Turn On Their Own Party For Interfering In GOP Primaries)

“The DCCC is not God, it cannot guarantee the outcome of the general election,” Torres continued. “And when you prop up a conspiracy theorist in a Republican primary, you run the risk of sending an extremist to the United States Congress, and that’s an egregious misuse of Democratic resources.”

Torres is the latest Democrat to raise concerns about the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee promoting Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said he was “disgusted” by the efforts to promote a primary opponent of Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan in a Tuesday Twitter post. The Democrats’ meddling in Republican primaries was also criticized by panelists on CNN multiple times last month.

Jane Coaston of the New York Times echoed Torres’s criticism of the meddling.

“These are bad candidates,” Coaston said. “And then for the DCCC to decide that it’s 2010 again and they can make some fun financial move of backing these candidates, full well knowing that all of these races are going to be close because of how polarized our country is and especially how polarized a lot of these regions are. Like, you’re messing around in elections in Pennsylvania and Michigan? Michigan, especially the Grand Rapids area, which is a historically red district, what are you doing?”

The DCCC and Torres did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

