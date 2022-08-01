Actress Who Voiced ‘Ursula’ In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Dies At 95

Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” died of pneumonia Saturday at her home in Cape Cod. She was 95.

Carroll started her career on variety shows, and quickly rose to fame with her incredible talent as a voice actor. The Emmy-award-winner will forever be cherished for her role in Disney’s classic film, “The Little Mermaid,” where she took on the memorable role of the villain, and for her involvement in “Caesar’s Hour” and “The Danny Thomas Show,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carroll was a permanent fixture in television and film for decades, and she scooped up endless accolades during the course of her career. Her television credits spanned a variety of different roles in various genres. She appeared in “Cinderella,” “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies,” Love, American Style,” “My Three Sons,” “The Love Boat,” “Designing Women,” and “E.R.,” to name a few. (RELATED: Tony Dow From ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Formally Pronounced Dead After False Death Report)

Her talents as a voiceover artist dominated television and film in the 1980s as she voiced a number of cartoon characters including “Yogi’s Treasure Hunt,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Garfield” and “Superman,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also appeared on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” the legendary “Laverne & Shirley,” “The Love Boat,” and “E.R.”

Carroll mesmerized fans when she put her talents on full display with her one-woman show, “Gertrude Stein,” which led her to a Grammy win in 1980.

Carroll is survived by her two daughters and a granddaughter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.