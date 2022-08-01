Video Of Trump Goes Viral After ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Breaks Out At LIV Golf

Footage of former President Donald Trump listening to a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant at the LIV Golf tournament went viral Sunday.

The former president was flanked by his son, Donald Trump Jr., Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, as well as Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, all of whom were smiling and laughing as the chant broke out over the course, video shared on Twitter shows. Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Eric Trump were also in attendance.

Trump was wearing his iconic “Make America Great Again” hat, embroidered with the number “45” on the side, as he pumped his fist to the beat of the chant. The chant was first made popular after an interviewer misheard a crowd of NASCAR fans yelling “Fuck Joe Biden,” claiming they were actually cheering “Let’s Go Brandon,” for driver Brandon Brown.

“I accidentally became one of the most famous drivers in NASCAR,” Brown said after the chant went viral, replacing the former “Fuck Joe Biden” cry. “Thousands of fans could be heard chanting what the reporter (incorrectly) said was ‘Let’s Go Brandon!,’ and a meme was born.” (RELATED: Watch As ‘Lets Go Brandon’ Chant Takes Over America)

A follow-up image from the golfing weekend showed Trump chatting with Carlson as Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle watched the tournament. At one point during the event, Trump reportedly signed memorabilia that fans brought along, according to tweets.