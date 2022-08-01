UN Chief Delivers Dire Speech Warning Of ‘Nuclear Annihilation’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the imminence of nuclear war Monday.

Guterres discussed the dangers of nuclear war at the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in New York City. The conference consisted of around 191 countries that signed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty entered into in 1970, according to Politico.

“Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,” Guterres said. Guterres called for eliminating all nuclear weapons, saying it was “the only guarantee they will never be used,” and that the world “must work relentlessly towards this goal.” (RELATED: UN Official Warns Of ‘Generational Catastrophe’ If Schools Do Not Safely Reopen)

NOW – UN chief Antonio Guterres: Humanity is “one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.” pic.twitter.com/akeMHlqJZd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 1, 2022



Guterres went on to say that the world is experiencing “nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War,” pointing to unrest in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula, as well as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly still plans on visiting Taiwan despite threats from the country. The People’s Liberation Army said Monday that they “won’t sit idly by” if Pelosi enters Taiwan.

Russia is bombing Ukrainian ports, jeopardizing efforts to ease the global food shortage as the war between the two countries drags on. Russia bombed the port before the Rozini, a ship whose departure represented an end to a five-month-long food blockade, set sail.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said recently he is “fully prepared” to use nuclear weapons in the event of a conflict.

“Our state’s nuclear war deterrent is also fully ready to demonstrate its absolute power accurately and promptly true to its mission,” Kim said.

