Biden Adviser Tries Using European Union To Deflect Inflation Blame

President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser tried to deflect blame about inflation by making an example of the United Kingdom and the European Union during a Tuesday Fox News appearance.

“You talked about inflation as Biden’s problem, America’s problem,” Jared Bernstein told host Martha MacCallum on “The Story.” “Yes, this is absolutely unacceptably high from the president’s perspective. But inflation is even higher in some other European countries. It’s higher in the U.K.” (RELATED: ‘Higher Than We Expect’: Top Fed Official Issues Grim Prediction On Reining In Inflation)

When McCallum asked why Americans would care about what the rate of inflation was in the United Kingdom, Bernstein continued mentioning Europe.

“When you ask the question is this Biden’s fault, you have to tell the folks you’re talking to explain why this is the case in the European Union and the United Kingdom,” Bernstein said.

WATCH:

After some crosstalk, Bernstein accused MacCallum of missing the point.

“I’m saying if you’re trying to say that the inflation is Biden’s fault, you then have to explain why Biden is not the president of the United Kingdom or the European Union,” Bernstein said.

The Consumer Price Index increased 9.1% year-to-year in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, following an 8.6% year-to-year increase in May.

“We were told all of this was going to be temporary,” MacCallum told Bernstein.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

