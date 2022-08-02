‘Fox & Friends’ Host Spars With Biden Spox Over Pelosi’s Trip To Taiwan

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade pressed National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan on Tuesday.

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, local time, despite threats from Chinese officials. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) warned Monday they will “not stand idly by” if the Speaker set foot in the country, and the Chinese Army told its citizens to “prepare for war” and respond forcefully.

Kilmeade asked Kirby if the Speaker’s trip to Taiwan is in the “best interest” of U.S. relations with China. Kirby said nothing has changed in regard to U.S. foreign policy, which recognizes that the People’s Liberation Army is the sole government of China, but believes Pelosi has the right to travel to Taiwan.

Kilmeade cited U.S. leaders who have argued against Pelosi going on the trip due to ongoing threats by the Chinese government. He argued the Speaker’s trip is unprovocative toward the Chinese.

WATCH:

“But Admiral, of course, you’re making total sense,” Kilmeade said. “But it’s not making sense in China and for some reason, they look at that as weakness … and if she does land, they look at that as provocative. But in the big picture, should we not be arming Taiwan to defend itself after not doing that to Ukraine? Should we be giving them the weapons necessary to fend off a Chinese attack? What is taking so long?”

“Brian, come on, we’ve been helping Taiwan’s self-defense now for decades and in a bipartisan way, the Taiwan Relations Act requires us to help support Taiwan’s self-defense,” Kirby said. (RELATED: ‘I Find That Hard To Believe’: Martha MacCallum Presses Kirby On Pelosi’s Reported Trip To Taiwan)

Kilmeade asked if there are enough resources for Taiwan to defend itself if China wages war. Kirby answered that the U.S. will do everything, and “remain committed” in its power to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself.

“Committed to that, but we’re gonna have to wing it if we actually have to get involved with it,” Kilmeade said.

“No, no, it’s not about winging it,” Kirby said. “Not at all. The support that we give to Taiwan is very delivered, it’s very comprehensive and you’ll see that continue going forward, I’m confident of that. This is not about winging it, it’s about making sure that we’re giving them, providing them the kinds of tools and capabilities that they need to defend themselves.”