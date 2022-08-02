This Incredible — And True — Korean War Story Is Getting Hollywood Treatment That Would Make Tom Cruise Jealous

The trailer for “Devotion” just dropped, and my goodness does it give “Top Gun” a run for its money already.

The film tells the story of two U.S. Navy fighter pilots as they put their lives on the line during the Korean War, according to the film’s IMDb page. “Devotion” stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in the lead roles of U.S. Navy aviators Jesse L. Brown and Tom Hudner, respectively, along with a host of other fan favorites, such as Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski.

The book is based on a true story chronicled by Adam Makos in his book “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice,” Digital Trends reported. Major’s character, Brown, appears to face horrendous racism within the Navy and in the U.S. as the first and only black man in his position at the time, but he finds a deep friendship in Powell’s character, Hudner, the outlet continued.

You might recognize Powell, too. He played Hangman in the superb “Top Gun: Maverick” released earlier this year. (RELATED: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Crushes The Box Office As Americans Crave Non-Woke Content)

“These movies could not be more different. But at the same time I think they pair quite wonderfully together in terms of the legacy of naval aviation,” Powell said, speaking about the similarities between “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Devotion,” according to Entertainment Weekly (EW).

Production for “Devotion” sounds insane. The pilots used real 80-year-old planes to soar over 10,000 feet into the sky, according to EW.

Majors also went fairly method in his role, refusing to take Dramamine because the real Korean War fighters didn’t have any, according to the outlet. The production team also had to make Savannah, GA and Washington State look like North Korea, China, Rhode Island, Cannes, and a battleship at sea, EW noted.

“Devotion” will premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and has a theatrical release Nov. 23. You can watch the first trailer here: