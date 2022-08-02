Elderly Asian Woman Beaten, Kicked In The Head By 4 Attackers In San Francisco

An elderly Asian woman was severely beaten by four attackers in broad daylight in San Francisco, according to a Monday report.

Mrs. Ren, who was identified only by her last name at the request of her daughter, Mrs. Zheng, had spent the previous two years inside to avoid the coronavirus, according to ABC 7.

When she went outside Sunday evening, Mrs. Ren was reportedly approached by four juveniles who asked her for the time. Mrs. Ren, who does not speak English, showed the attackers her watch and said “five o’clock,” according to the report. That’s when the attack began, she said. (RELATED: Police Indict Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Seven Asian Women In Three-Hour Period)

We can not turn a blind eye to targeted violence against our AAPI community, especially our elders. Violence is never acceptable & we must hold these attackers accountable. Please help @SFPD w/ any info or call the tip line at: 415-575-4444. @DionLimTV https://t.co/bQVjoWb2We — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) August 2, 2022

𝟳𝟬-𝗬/𝗢 𝗠𝗿𝘀. 𝗥𝗲𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻 & 𝗸𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝟰 𝗷𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼. Warning: I’ve seen many attacks but this incident is next-level heinous.

🧵⬇️ #stopaapihate pic.twitter.com/7NNYCxLrcF — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 2, 2022

“They search my body and I quickly realize they’re up to no good,” she said through a translator, according to ABC 7. The suspects then noticed Mrs. Ren’s iPhone 7 and immediately followed her into an elevator after she refused to hand over the device, according to the report.

“They got really mad and pulled me down,” she recounted, according to ABC 7. Graphic video footage showed her getting kicked in the face.

“They used their fist to hit my head multiple times and then they pulled me down and kept kicking me,” she reportedly continued. The woman then tried to find refuge in a hallway but was unable to shut the door, prompting the attackers to return and continue their assault, according to the outlet.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.