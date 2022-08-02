Tiger Woods Turned Down $700-$800 Million Offer To Join New Golf League, Tour’s CEO Says

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claimed in an interview that Tiger Woods declined a nine-figure offer to join the new Saudi-backed golf league.

Norman addressed the rumors circulating related Wood’s absence from the league Monday night on Fox News, stating the superstar golfer turned down an amount in the range of $700-$800 million, according to CNN.

“Yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood,” the LIV Golf CEO confirmed in the interview conducted with Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. (RELATED: Donald Trump, Charles Barkley And An NFL Legend: LIV Golf Announces Celebrity Tournament Lineup)

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the fund backing the LIV Golf series, promised an award of roughly $250 million in total prizes within the league, CNN reported. Golf players Woods and Rory McIlroy have criticized playing for the league, arguing it goes against the traditional setup of golf as a sport and supports a country with a poor human rights record, according to the outlet.

Woods was questioned about his decision at the Open Championship of the PGA Tour, where he noted that he doesn’t understand why some players are choosing to go over to LIV instead of playing in major championships with already established world-ranking points, according to CBS News.

Woods stated that he disagreed with those turning their backs on PGA and moving into LIV, according to ESPN.

Professional golfers who have joined LIV Golf include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, among others. The league recently amassed a list of celebrities for its pro-am at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.