Tudor Dixon Wins GOP Primary For Michigan Governor

Radio personality and Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon won her state’s GOP primary Tuesday, according to multiple election forecasters, and will face Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Dixon will face Gov. Whitmer on Nov. 8 in the Michigan gubernatorial election. Dixon defeated four other candidates including businessman Ryan Kelley, chiropractor Garrett Soldano, pastor Ralph Rebandt and business owner Kevin Rinke. (RELATED: ‘Vindictive’: GOP Candidate Launches Unconventional Line Of Attack To Unseat Dem)

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon just days before the election in a July 29 statement stating that “the Great State of Michigan is being destroyed by the Radical Left Democrats.”

“Tudor Dixon is a Conservative Warrior who built an impressive career in the steel industry while working with her fabulous father, who is now watching her proudly from above,” Trump wrote. “She raised a beautiful family, and is ready to save Michigan. She’s pro-God, pro-Gun and pro-Freedom, and she won’t be stopped!”

The former radio host, who worked in Michigan’s steel industry, was also backed by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family, according to the campaign. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former governor John Engler also endorsed Dixon.

Dixon made education a central part of her platform, suggesting a ““Parents Right To Know Act” on Jan. 18 which would force any federally funded school to post all curriculum materials including textbook titles, library book titles, course syllabi and the district diversity, equity and inclusion plans and contracts on it’s website for the community to see. The plan, Dixon says, will “increase transparency and accountability” in K-12 schools throughout Michigan.

“I will ensure schools are transparent on what they believe is appropriate for children to learn and if schools think denigrating America is appropriate, then they must own that,” Dixon said in the YouTube video. “If a school wants to hire a $25,000 an hour DEI consultant for a pep talk, let the community have that debate then they can hold their school accountable.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.