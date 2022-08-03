REPORT: Prominent Actor Ioan Gruffudd Gets Restraining Order Against His Estranged Wife

Actor Ioan Gruffudd reportedly obtained a three-year restraining order against his estranged wife, Alice Evans, after claiming he was overwhelmed by messages and verbal threats from her.

The new three-year court order comes on the heels of the temporary restraining order he was granted in February, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. A U.S. judge confirmed the more stringent court order also restricts Evans from mentioning Gruffudd on social media and preventing her from leaking private text messages exchanged with their children, according to the outlet.

Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in March 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, and later alleged Evans began harassing him online, the Daily Mail reported. The pair share two daughters, Ella and Elsie, ages 12 and 8, according to the outlet.

He claimed she continued her harassment even after the motion passed in February and moved to add provisions to the restraining order, which have since been granted, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Lana Del Rey Granted A Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Allegedly Stole Her Car)

Gruffudd personally attended court in Los Angeles to see the granting of the domestic violence restraining order, according to the Daily Mail. Evans reportedly did not attend.

The revised restraining order requires Evans to not make any posts on any social media account, “including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, disparaging or harassing [Ioan] or the other protected person,” according to Daily Mail. Documents reportedly listed the “other person” as being his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace.

Gruffudd also requested Evans not to contact Gruffudd’s employer and for her to be restricted from making statements critical of him to his employers, according to Daily Mail.