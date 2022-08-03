WarnerBros Spent $90 Million Producing A ‘Batgirl’ Movie That’s So Bad, They Decided Not To Release It

A $90 million Batman spinoff, considered “irredeemable” by executives, was shelved Tuesday.

WarnerBros Discovery decided to cancel the release of “Batgirl” on HBO Max because the movie “simply did not work,” according to insiders who spoke to The Wrap. The flick was developed prior to the merger between WarnerBros and Discovery, and the new brass was not a fan of the attempted expansion of the “Batman” storyline, the outlet reported.

Even with the option of reshoots and an increased budget, “Batgirl” is dead, a potentially huge blow to up-and-coming lead Leslie Grace, who portrayed the title character, the outlet noted. The film tested so poorly that it was considered “irredeemable” by the leadership of the companies, according to sources who spoke to the New York Post.

The new owners and management of WarnerBros Discovery are reportedly still committed to building the DC Films titles into big theatrical events, the outlet reported. It was also reported that “Batgirl” was so bad it would damage the brand’s future. (RELATED: Holy Heck, First Images Of ‘600 lb’ Brendan Fraser’s Big Comeback ‘The Whale’)

WarnerBros Discovery CEO David Zaslav is no stranger to blowing hundreds of millions of dollars to turn up empty-handed. Zaslav shut down the $300 million CNN+ streaming service just weeks after its launch.