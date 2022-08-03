‘An Enormous Risk’: Ex-GOP Rep Slams Democrats For Funding Trump-Backed Primary Winners

A former Republican congressman slammed Democrats for funding a successful primary challenger to Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan on CNN Wednesday.

“I think it’s terrible the Democrats are saying these election deniers are an existential threat to our democracy, and they dump nearly a half million dollars on Peter Meijer’s head,” former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania said. “Donald Trump, I think gave $5,000, his PAC gave $5,000 to Gibbs and Democrats gave nearly a half million. I get politics is is a rough game, I understand invading another party’s primary, but boy oh boy, they’re taking an enormous risk. I’m not saying this Gibbs is unelectable, he’ll be easier to defeat than Meijer, but Gibbs can win.” (RELATED: CNN Panel Rips Dems For ‘Meddling’ In GOP Primaries To Boost Pro-Trump Candidates)

Dent’s comments came after CNN data reporter Harry Enten gave an overview of primary races, including Meijer’s defeat. Two primaries involving Republican Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington were still not officially called.

WATCH:

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois blasted the Democrats for their maneuvers.

“I mean here’s the thing, don’t keep coming to me asking where all the good Republicans are that defend democracy and then take your donors’ money and spend half a million dollars promoting one of the worst election deniers that’s out there,” Kinzinger said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Democrats criticized the meddling on behalf of Gibbs prior to the primary election.

“I’m disgusted that hard-earned money intended to support Democrats is being used to boost Trump-endorsed candidates, particularly the far-right opponent of one of the most honorable Republicans in Congress, @RepMeijer,” Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota posted on Twitter last week.

The Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

