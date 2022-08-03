‘Look At All That Money You Just Made!’: Drag Queen Praises Girl Dancing For Cash Tips

A video posted to Twitter features a girl dancing on stage with a drag queen while adults throw cash tips.

Libs of TikTok reposted a video Tuesday showing a little girl dancing on stage while a man dressed in a thong and drag outfit moves around the stage, encouraging the girl to continue performing. The girl can be seen smiling and dancing as two adults were recorded throwing cash at the girl’s feet.

The adult female was recorded fanning the cash onto the girl as she danced, similar to a move used in many strip clubs and music videos.

As the music fades away, the man in the thong outfit is seen getting on stage to help direct the little girl, while the announcer tells the minor to pick up all the cash tips she made dancing for the adults. (RELATED: ‘This Is Truly Indoctrination’: Families Pull Children From School After Photos Of Drag Queens Displayed In Classroom)

“Oh my goodness!! How in the world?!” the man in drag is recorded saying to the little girl. “Look at all that money you just made! Look at all that. My goodness! You just made yourself some money!”

The man in drag continues to praise the minor while adults bring more money to the stage, the video shows.

“Oh my! And you got more money! That’s all you!” the drag performer says to the girl as the man in the thong outfit hands her more of the collected cash tips.

“Look at all that money you just made!” Drag queen teaches a child to perform for cash tips at a “family-friendly” drag show in Palm Springs, CA pic.twitter.com/JThSO1fOeg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2022

Libs of TikTok reported that the event took place at a “family-friendly” drag show in Palm Springs, California, but the date of the event is unknown.