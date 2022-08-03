‘Ferris Bueller’ Star Suffering From Dementia Reportedly Victimized By Longtime Friend

Actress Edie McClurg, known for her role in “Ferris Bueller,” was reportedly victimized by a friend who took advantage of her amid her battle with dementia.

McClurg’s friend, Michael L. Ramos, has been living with the 77-year-old star in her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ. McClurg is reportedly under a conservatorship meant to protect her and her assets as she suffers from dementia.

A judge allowed Ramos to reside with McClurg in her home for companionship, but now, the lawyer for the conservatorship is seeking a reversal of that decision, according to TMZ.

The recently filed court documents indicate Ramos attempted to move McClurg out of California in an effort to marry her, even though he was seemingly aware of her limited mental capacity. The court intervened by demanding Ramos cease his plans to marry McClurg, TMZ reported.

Actress Edie McClurg has been victimized by a self-described longtime friend, who attempted to take her out of state and marry her, despite the fact that she suffers from dementia … this according to new legal docs. https://t.co/IZfR4SMPh6 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 3, 2022

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated allegations that Ramos had sexually assaulted Edie’s caregiver, TMZ reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Boxing Legend Claims He’s Being Extorted Through False Sexual Assault Allegations)

Edie McClurg Allegedly Victimized by Man Who Tried to Marry Her and Sexually Abused Her Caregiver https://t.co/uknZ8QS9Dp — People (@people) August 3, 2022

The newly filed court documents indicate McClurg was never linked to Ramos romantically, but her caregiver expressed fear that Ramos may have taken advantage of McClurg’s dementia and sexually assaulted her, too. Due to her condition, McClurg may have been unaware of what was happening, according to TMZ.

McClurg appeared in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” and she voiced characters in “The Little Mermaid,” “A Bug’s Life,” “Cars,” and “The Rugrats Movie,” TMZ reported.

The investigation continues to unfold, the outlet noted.