Rep. Haley Stevens Projected To Defeat Rep. Andy Levin In Member-Vs-Member Democratic Primary

Rep. Haley Stevens defeated fellow Michigan Democrat Andy Levin on Tuesday in a member-versus-member primary for the state’s 11th district after it was redrawn December 2021.

With over 92% of votes reported at the time of publication, Stevens received 59.5% of the vote, with Levin receiving 40.5%. Several forecasters called the race before 10:30 p.m.

I’ve seen enough: Rep. Haley Stevens (D) wins the #MI11 Dem primary, defeating progressive Rep. Andy Levin (D). @CookPolitical November rating: Solid D. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 3, 2022

Michigan state legislature placed Stevens and Levin in the new 11th district following the 2020 census. The newly drawn district covers the northwest area outside Detroit. The 11th district now includes part of what used to be the 9th district.

Stevens was previously elected as representative for Michigan’s 11th district in 2018. Levin was elected to represent Michigan’s 9th district the same year, following his father Sander Levin’s retirement.

“Unfortunately, I was also the target of a largely Republican-funded campaign set on defeating the movement I represent no matter where I ran,” Levin said, according to a tweet by reporter Max Cohen.

Levin concedes to Stevens in #MI11 Dem primary, says he will support her in November. Adds this in reference to AIPAC’s Super PAC: “Unfortunately, I was also the target of a largely Republican-funded campaign set on defeating the movement I represent no matter where I ran.” — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) August 3, 2022

Levin received endorsements from Sen. Elizabeth Warren in June and Sen. Bernie Sanders in the final week of the race. Stevens received the endorsement of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in early July in addition to 14 other endorsements from sitting members of Congress. Both candidates were endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

A July 21 poll by Target Insyghts showed Stevens leading the race 58% to 31%.

Both candidates ran on similar platforms. The Planned Parenthood Action Fund gave a dual endorsement to Stevens and Levin, who both opposed the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson in June.

“Women know … how to take care of ourselves and our families without right-wing politicians getting involved,” Stevens said in a video posted to Twitter June 24. “I will always support Planned Parenthood.

Levin posted photos of himself getting arrested in front of the Supreme Court the same day as Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive members of Congress.

I’m willing to do whatever it takes to protect abortion rights—even if it means getting arrested. I joined my Democratic Women’s Caucus colleagues in a civil disobedience action outside the Supreme Court. We won’t go back! @cpdaction @rashidatlaib #wontbackdown pic.twitter.com/xy0W9xovKF — Andy Levin (@Andy_Levin) July 19, 2022

Both candidates also share similar views on healthcare, citing their support for the Affordable Care Act.

While in Congress, Stevens has served on the House Committee on Education & Labor and the House Committee on Science, Space & Technology. Stevens has also served as chairwoman of the Research & Technology Subcommittee.

Stevens will likely keep her seat in Congress in November. Michigan’s 11th Congressional district leans Democrat, according to Politico.