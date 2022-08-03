Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski Killed In Car Crash

Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski died Wednesday in a car crash that also reportedly killed two of her staffers.

Walorski, a fifth-term congresswoman representing Indiana’s Second District, was one of three people killed while traveling in an SUV near Nappanee, Indiana, ABC 57 first reported. Walorski, age 58, is the fifth member to die during the 117th Congress, and the fourth Republican. The congresswoman’s district director Zachery Potts and communications director Emma Thomson were also reportedly killed in the collision.

The driver of the other vehicle also reportedly died.

#BREAKING: Three people died in a crash at SR 19 and SR 119 near Nappanee Wednesday afternoon. One of the victims was US Rep. Jackie Walorski, police said. https://t.co/RSMTmUKBuf — ABC57 News (@ABC57News) August 3, 2022

Walorski’s office confirmed her death in a statement shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (RELATED: Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn Dies Of Cancer At Age 59, Wife Says)

“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further at this time,” the office said.

First elected to Congress in 2012, Walorski served on the House Ways and Means and Ethics committees, where she was the ranking member. Walorski previously served in the Indiana state House of Representatives.

She is survived by her husband.

Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed shock and sadness at Walorski’s death.

“My heart is broken for Dean, the Walorski family, and all who knew and loved my friend Jackie,” fellow Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks said in a statement describing Walorski as a “true public servant.”

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who served as mayor of Walorski’s hometown South Bend, tweeted.

