‘Too Early To Say’: Two More Democrats Refuse To Say Whether They’d Support Biden In 2024

New York Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney refused to say Tuesday whether they would support President Joe Biden in 2024.

Nadler and Maloney were both asked during a debate whether Biden should run for re-election in 2024.

“Too early to say,” Nadler said. “Doesn’t serve the purpose of the Democratic Party to deal with that until after the midterms.”

Maloney also dodged the question as best she could.

“I don’t believe he’s running for re-election.”

“Should President Biden run again in 2024?” Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler: “Too early to say.” Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney: “I don’t believe he’s running for re-election.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HzrUCVVYPF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2022

Democrats have become increasingly hesitant to publicly endorse a potential Biden run as the president’s poll numbers crater.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin got into a shouting match Tuesday while on MSNBC when he refused to answer whether he would support Biden in 2024.

“Would you support Joe Biden if he’s on the ticket in 2024 as the Democratic President seeking re-election?” MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell asked.

Manchin then refused to answer, screaming he would not “talk about” the election. (RELATED: ‘Remarkable Record’: Axios Co-Founder Says Biden Is Doing A Great Job, Compares Him To Reagan)

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush also refused to give a straight answer on Biden’s possible candidacy during a recent interview with KSDK.

“Do you want to see Joe Biden run for a second term?” Bush was asked.

A Bush staffer quickly tried to interject and rush Bush out of the interview before the interviewer again pressed.

“That’s an easy question, it’s not going to take long, do you want to see Joe Biden run?”

“I don’t want to answer that question,” Bush said. “He’s the president. He has the right to run for a second term.”

A recent Quinnipiac poll found Biden’s approval rating hit 31%. Ninety-four percent of Republicans disapprove of Biden’s job as president while 67% of independents disapprove. A majority of those polled disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, foreign policy and gun violence, according to the poll.