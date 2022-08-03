Karine Jean-Pierre Says SCOTUS Unconstitutionally Overturned Roe

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade was “unconstitutional.”

Speaking at the press briefing, Jean-Pierre said the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade was an “unconstitutional action.”

“From day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action by them,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre says it was “unconstitutional” for SCOTUS to overturn Roe. pic.twitter.com/zQyzdZxRh8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 3, 2022

Democrats have decried the recent landmark ruling and attacked the legitimacy of the court. (RELATED: Harris Attacks SCOTUS Ruling As Violation Of Bodily Autonomy While Biden Admin Continues To Force Vaccination)

“This decision is the culmination of a deliberate effort, over decades, to upset the balance of our law,” President Joe Biden said in June. “It’s a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court, in my view. The court has done what has never done before: expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans that it had already been recognized.”

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Jaime Harrison called the high court “illegitimate” after Roe was overturned. He was responding to a tweet from Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who celebrated the ruling.

“It isn’t up to you, this illegitimate court, or a bunch of state elected officials to decide what happens to a woman’s body … that choice belongs to a woman and no one else! Period!!!” Harrison wrote.