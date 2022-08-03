Research Suggests These Are The Top 10 Sleep-Inducing Country Music Songs

A British study recently uncovered the most sleep-inducing country music songs.

Mornings.co.uk was on a mission to give readers the perfect night’s sleep, so they compiled a comprehensive research study into what songs from which genres are the most likely to send listeners to the land of nod, according to their website. Topping the country music sleep chart was “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town, probably one of the most boring country music songs ever.

The metric used by Mornings.co.uk did not include dullness, but instead analyzed 100 lullabies on Spotify using 10 distinct audio features, like tempo and major or minor scale. These factors were then compared to a curated list of 1,721 songs, including those most streamed on the Spotify platform.

Luke Combs appeared twice in the results for his songs “Beautiful Crazy” and “Better Together.” Other notable acts included Lee Brice, Cam, Keith Urban and my favorite, Morgan Wallen’s “Somebody’s Problem.”

I’m genuinely surprised the beautiful “What I Love About Sunday” by Craig Morgan didn’t make the list, but not all lists are perfect. Then again, most of the songs on the list were released within the last 10 years. (RELATED: Country Music Star John Rich Explains What He Thinks Real Progress Is For Americans)

The top two most sleep-inducing chart songs both came from the husky, breathless voice of Billie Eilish, followed closely by Maroon 5. “Your Song” by Elton John ranked as the most sleep-inducing rock song, even though basically no one with taste would ever classify Sir Elton as “rock.” He is clearly in a genre of his own and occasionally dips into pop. Duh.

You can listen to an acoustic version of my personal favorite lullaby below.