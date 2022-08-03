REPORT: Iman Shumpert Arrested In Texas

Free agent NBA player Iman Shumpert was reportedly arrested Saturday at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Shumpert was traveling to see his daughter before Transportation Security Administration officials stopped him in the airport, TMZ reported Wednesday. Authorities allegedly found over six ounces of what was described as a “green leafy substance” in a plastic bag, a Glock magazine and 14 rounds in his belongings, according to the outlet. The former NBA champion was placed under arrest and charged with felony marijuana possession, People magazine reported.

If convicted, the 2021 winner of “Dancing With the Stars” could face up to two years in prison as well as a $10,000-dollar fine for the marijuana he is accused of carrying inside his bag, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Reportedly Arrested At LAX Airport After Vacationing With Pregnant Girlfriend Rihanna)

After being drafted 17th overall in the 2011 NBA draft by the New York Knicks, Shumpert went on to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and, most recently, the Brooklyn Nets, according to Basketball Reference. From 2019 to 2021, he appeared in just 15 games in total for the Nets. In Shumpert’s twelve seasons in the NBA, he has averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, according to ESPN.