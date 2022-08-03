REPORT: The Man Responsible For Killing Nicki Minaj’s Father Sentenced To One Year In Jail

Judge Howard Sturim sentenced Charles Polevich, the driver reportedly responsible for the hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, to one year in jail Wednesday.

Polevich pleaded guilty to two felony charges: leaving the scene of the incident without reporting, as well as tampering with physical evidence, according to TMZ. Polevich is set to serve one year behind bars in addition to having his driver’s license suspended for 6 months following his release. He must also pay a $5,000 fine, TMZ reported.

Maraj was reportedly walking in Long Island in February 2021 when he was fatally struck by Polevich. He died at the age of 64, according to TMZ.

Police say Polevich initially fled the scene of the crime and attempted to conceal his involvement by hiding his car in a detached garage located on his property, according to TMZ.

Maraj was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender)

Polevich had initially been facing up to 7 years in jail, but Judge Sturim fulfilled a commitment to give him a sentence of one year at most, TMZ reported.

Minaj later shared a message about her father’s death on her website. “I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” Minaj wrote, according to TMZ.