Don’t Worry About Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit. China Invaded Us Years Ago, Didn’t You Notice?

Imagine being offered a tax-payer funded working vacation in the idyllic landscape of Taiwan. Would you say no? What if there’s a risk your vacation might lead to nuclear war? Would you still go?

If your answer is yes, then you might be Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. While some are scared Pelosi’s visit will lead to World War III, don’t panic. China already carried out one of the most terrifying stealth invasions of Western psychology, sociology and daily life that may have ever occurred in history… and they might be winning.

Let’s start with China’s most recent successful export other than the COVID-19 pandemic: fentanyl. This man-made opiate is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, is very cheap and easy to produce, and kills pretty swiftly.

Most fentanyl comes to the U.S. via our cartel-controlled open borders. Where do the cartels get their fentanyl from? China of course!

In 2020, roughly 75% of the almost 100,000 reported drug-related deaths in America involved an opioid like fentanyl. Drug users don’t typically know they’re ingesting fentanyl when they take pills, heroin, meth, cocaine, and pretty much every single illicit substance known to man.

Calling fentanyl deaths “overdoses” is a lie. This inhumanely incorrect term continues to be used by major governmental bodies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when the reality is that China is poisoning Americans, even our children.

For their next trick, China got us in a two-for-one.

If you have a child who uses TikTok, they are destroying their attention span, eyesight, and intellect, all while your data gets stolen. That’s why Federal Communications Commission commissioner Brendan Carr called TikTok the “sheep’s clothing” in a letter urging Google and Apple to ban the social media platform.

News and political leaders focus on the data of it all, ignoring the threat posed by TikTok to young Americans. On the lowest end of the danger spectrum, TikTok can make anyone famous, rendering real work a fruitless desire. On the scariest end, the trends on the platform could potentially lead to death.

For their final act, China made us dependent on their ability to feed our mass consumerism addiction. If the goods we buy all day don’t come directly from China, the packaging sure does. What happens when China says it’s done importing anything to the U.S. just because they can?

I’m so sick of crotchety old men telling me this will never happen. If you want to destroy an entire nation, you treat them like any domestic abuser manipulates and grooms their victim. You suffocate their psychology, make them dependent upon frivolous things, have them hyper-focused on things that hurt them (i.e., drug abuse and fame). Then you kill the good in them, and your war is won.

Because most crotchety old men have never had a partner try to kill them, they don’t realize they’re in an abusive relationship with China. The silent violence committed by China right now constitutes a stealth war that we in the west are losing, but there is hope.

Delete your TikTok. Grow your own food, even if it’s inside your home. Police fentanyl traffickers harder and secure our damn borders. Do anything to stop China’s grip on your family. It’s the most patriotic thing you can do.