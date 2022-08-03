Pro Wrestler Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From The WWE After She Attacked An Official

Ronda Rousey is suspended from the WWE indefinitely after she attacked an official Saturday during SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Video footage shows Rousey throwing referee Dan Engler to the mats and maintaining her grip on the official moments after Rousey, 35, lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan. An announcer can be heard saying, “Rousey’s going to be fined, or perhaps worse!”

The WWE responded to the apparently unprovoked attack by suspending Rousey from all upcoming events, People reported. There is no word on whether or not she will return to the WWE.

Engler either didn’t notice or failed to call Morgan’s tap-out after the match, People noted. Rousey seemed to take her apparent rage out on Engler, swiftly grabbing at his arm, twisting it aggressively, and slamming him roughly to the mats.

Several seconds passed as Engler struggled to release himself from Rousey’s grip, according to the footage. She appeared to dominate Engler by exerting force upon him and gripping him with her legs and arms as the crowd roared in the background.

“Somebody get in there and help the ref!” the announcer shouted, according to the video. Eventually another official stepped into the ring and managed to put an end to the situation.

“Ronda Rousey is on a rampage at SummerSlam!” the announcer shouted. “Ronda Rousey has snapped!” he added in the video. (RELATED: NBA Champion Dwight Howard May Be Bound For WWE)

Because of her attack on a WWE official at #SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended.#WWE #RondaRousey #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/68KeIjhIXI — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 1, 2022

The WWE released a statement about the incident Tuesday via Twitter. “BREAKING: Following her attack on a WWE Official at #SummerSlam,@RondaRousey has been fined and suspended,” the WWE wrote.

“An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall,” the WWE wrote in an official statement on their website.

Rousey will not appear on Aug. 5’s Friday Night SmackDown, the statement noted.