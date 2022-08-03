27 Chinese Warplanes Storm Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone

Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes stormed Taiwan’s air defense zone Wednesday morning amid escalating tensions coinciding with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense announced six J-11’s, five J-16’s, and 16 SU-30’s entered Taiwan’s airspace Wednesday, with Taiwan issuing “radio warnings” and deploying their “air defense missile systems … to monitor the activities.”

27 PLA aircraft (J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 3, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/m1gW2N4ZL7 pic.twitter.com/Aw71EgmRjj — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 3, 2022

China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) announced military drills Tuesday in positions encircling Taiwan after Pelosi’s plane landed. Maritime and air drills began Tuesday along with live fire exercises scheduled between Aug. 4-7, despite Pelosi’s departure Wednesday. The drills are set to take place at six points surrounding the island. (RELATED: Republicans Praise Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip With ‘Four Words In A Row’)

PLA will conduct important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills in six regions surrounding the Taiwan island from Thursday to Sunday pic.twitter.com/k9q1WEDsyF — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 2, 2022

“This action is targeted at the US’s shocking recent major escalation on the Taiwan issue, and serves as a serious warning to Taiwanese independence forces or those seeking independence,” spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command Shi Yi said in a statement.

Stealth fighter jets and rocket launchers mobilized Tuesday evening and Eastern Theater Command’s deputy chief of staff Gu Zhong said the communist nation was “making preparations for all crises.”

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan Tuesday evening local time despite warnings from China that the nation would not “sit idly by” should Pelosi go through with her visit. Pelosi is the highest-ranking elected official from the U.S. to visit Taiwan since 1997.

China alleged Pelosi would “seriously violate” the one-China policy and “severely endanger China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Senior Colonel Tan Kefei said.

Chinese citizens were told Friday to “prepare for war” and promised a “forceful” response should Pelosi visit.