‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Breaks Silence After Warner Bros. Axes ‘Irredeemable’ Movie

Actress Leslie Grace broke her silence Wednesday, days after WarnerBros. decided to discard the “Batgirl” film in which she played the lead character.

The movie has become an expensive cinematic castoff after it was classified as “irredeemable” by studio executives, according to The New York Post. Grace took to Instagram to share love for her fellow cast mates and referred to herself as her “own damn hero” as she thanked her fans for their support of the now-shelved movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)

Insiders reported the cancelation of the movie, which was reportedly made with an estimated $90 million investment, was due to the fact that it “simply did not work,” according to The Wrap. It tested poorly and executives feared it would damage the future of the brand, the New York Post reported.

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote on Instagram.

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!” she said. (RELATED: LGBT Groups And Warner Bros. Silent After Sexual Content Stripped From ‘Friends’ In China)

In the Instagram post, she shared a series of images and videos, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a movie that they won’t be able to see. Some of the photos showed dramatic makeup that was meant to make her appear injured in the film, adding to the intrigue about the scenes that have been castaway.

“To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!”#Batgirl for life! 🦇,” Grace wrote.

J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser were also cast in the movie, which was planned for HBO Max release, according to The New York Post.