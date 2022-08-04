Red Sox Release World Series Champion And Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Boston Red Sox announced Thursday on Twitter that the team has released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

The #RedSox today released OF Jackie Bradley Jr. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2022

In Bradley Jr.’s 10 seasons playing professional baseball, the 32-year-old spent nine of them as a member of the Red Sox. Boston drafted him with the 40th pick in the 2011 amateur draft, but it wasn’t until 2013 that he made his big league debut for the Sox, according to Baseball Reference. (RELATED: Future Baseball Hall Of Famer Traded In Blockbuster Deadline Deal. Is It The Biggest MLB Move Ever?)

During his time with the Red Sox, Bradley Jr. was selected as an All-Star, a Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder, and helped contribute to Boston winning their ninth World Series title in franchise history in 2018.

Thank you Jackie and Erin Bradley, your family’s impact on the field and off the field, in the community, are forever a part of the Boston Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/goDGJCVqjV — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2022

After signing with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 and playing just one season for them, the Red Sox reacquired Jackie Bradley Jr. in December, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub. They seemingly never got the momentum that they had hoped for from him in his return. In 91 games for Boston in the 2022 season, Bradley Jr. had a poor .210 batting average, with just three home runs and 29 runs batted in total, according to ESPN.