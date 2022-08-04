‘Bullet Train’ Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Suffered Bloody Injury And Passed Out During Filming

“Bullet Train” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson suffered an on-set injury while filming and wound up bloodied, passed-out and hospitalized.

Taylor-Johnson was apparently fully engaged in his role for the action-packed Brad Pitt film. He subjected himself to a strict diet in order to drop weight and look “scrawny” while portraying his character, which he suspected was part of the reason he got injured, according to Variety.

“I was on some crazy mad Keto diet,” Taylor-Johnson said in an interview with the outlet.

“Because I got all scrawny and lean for this, so I basically had low blood sugar levels. We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went wham, passed out,” Taylor-Johnson said, according to Variety.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson on getting injured on set of #BulletTrainMovie: “I spent a night in the hospital.” pic.twitter.com/XiwUNsQuug — Variety (@Variety) August 2, 2022

The actor described the apparent shock he was in after suffering the bloody injury.

“And then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital,” Taylor-Johnson told Variety.

He explained his body was in a weak state due to his strictly limited diet, but he chalked the incident up to being part of the job. “You know, when you sign up for a David Leitch movie you know you gotta get a couple battle scars,” Taylor-Johnson said, according to Variety. “Some war wounds.” (RELATED: Brad Pitt Opens Up About Sobriety And A Peculiar Social Problem)

‘Bullet Train’ Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reveals Bloody On-Set Injury Landed Him in the Hospital https://t.co/N489zlTVHC — Variety (@Variety) August 2, 2022

In spite of the injury, the star said he “had a lot of fun” filming “Bullet Train,” the outlet reported.

Fans can catch the action firsthand when “Bullet Train” hits theaters Aug 5.