REPORT: Wife Files For Divorce After Famous Musician Allegedly Fathers A Child With Another Woman

Crystal Renay filed for divorce from her husband Ne-Yo after claiming he recently fathered a child with another woman, TMZ reported Thursday.

Legal documents, filed in Atlanta, cited “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” as the reason for the couple’s marital breakdown, according to TMZ. The Renay and Ne-Yo have been married since February 2016, and have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, the outlet noted.

NE-YO’s Wife Crystal Renay Files for Divorce, Claims He Had a Baby with Another Woman https://t.co/QrKiRKTjOo — People (@people) August 4, 2022

Renay and Ne-Yo share three children together, and it seems that this familial breakdown is a very recent one. The legal documents indicate the couple’s date of legal separation was July 22, 2022, according to TMZ. Within the documents, Renay revealed that she has been the one that has provided all the care for their kids since their split was made official, the outlet reported.

She has also made it clear that her wish is to continue along this path. Renay filed for primary physical custody of the children and joint legal custody, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Elon Musk’s Father Tells ‘The Sun’ He Had A 2nd Secret Child With His Stepdaughter)

Ne-Yo’s wife is putting an end to the couple’s marriage … filing for divorce, and claiming the singer recently fathered a child with another woman. https://t.co/nkTZugBaOf — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2022

Renay is holding her soon-to-be ex-husband responsible for his family, and has also filed a request for child support and alimony, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

This is not the first legal battle between Renay and Ne-Yo. The pair suffered a relationship breakdown in 2020, during which time Renay filed for divorce, but later withdrew her petition. They appeared to have sorted out their differences, and even enjoyed a second wedding together in Vegas earlier in 2022.

Ne-Yo has not yet publicly commented on the allegations of having a love-child, and the identity of the other woman has not yet been revealed.