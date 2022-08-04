‘I Apologize’: Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney Regrets Not Committing To Biden For 2024, Gushes Over President

Democratic New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney walked back Thursday her refusal to say whether she would support President Joe Biden should he run for reelection in 2024.

During a Tuesday debate against fellow Democrat Jerry Nadler, both Nadler and Maloney refused to explicitly endorse Biden.

Maloney said she doesn’t “believe [Biden is] running for reelection.”

Maloney backtracked Thursday while speaking on CNN’s New Day. (RELATED: ‘How Weak Can Our President Be?’: Hannity Tears Into Biden For Not Backing Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit)

“I think we all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to President Biden,” Maloney said. “He saved the country by running against former President Trump and he defeated him and has done an incredible job as president, passing the Build Back Better – the American Rescue Plan, the infrastructure plan and now the inflation reduction plan, which is based off the Build Back Better. So I think he’s done an incredible job and is giving us a record to run on in the ’22 elections.”

“But why do you think he’s not running?” Maloney was asked, explaining it’s a “personal belief.”

“Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it. You are a great president and thank you for everything you’ve done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America.”

Many Democrats have been hesitant to throw their support behind Biden. Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin got into a shouting match Tuesday while on MSNBC when he refused to answer whether he’d support a possible Biden run in 2024.

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush also refused to give a straight answer during a recent interview with KSDK.

“Do you want to see Joe Biden run for a second term?” Bush was asked.

“I don’t want to answer that question,” Bush said. “He’s the president. He has the right to run for a second term.”

A recent Quinnipiac poll found Biden’s approval rating hit 31%. Ninety-four percent of Republicans disapprove of Biden’s job as president while 67% of independents disapprove.