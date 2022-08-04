Diontae Johnson And Steelers Agree On A Huge Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have reportedly agreed to a massive contract extension that will keep the 26-year-old in the black-and-yellow jersey until 2025.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Johnson’s new two-year extension is worth up to $39.5 million, including a guaranteed $27 million.

Steelers new two-year extension for WR Diontae Johnson is worth up to $39.5 million and includes $27 million guaranteed, per source. pic.twitter.com/wSjrKZDNJD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2022

The football star out of Toledo is fresh off his best season as a pro football player. During the 2021-2022 NFL season, Johnson hauled in a very impressive 107 receptions for 1,161 yards, according to Pro Football Reference. He was also selected to his first NFL Pro Bowl.

With Ben Roethlisberger now retired, Diontae Johnson will most likely be catching passes in the upcoming season from either Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or rookie Kenny Pickett. At the start of the Steelers training camp in July, head coach Mike Tomlin said he had not yet made his mind up on who would be the starting quarterback. (RELATED: DK Metcalf’s New Deal With The Seahawks Includes Record Signing Bonus)

Mike Tomlin: not ready to name a starting quarterback after the first practice pic.twitter.com/NmQapF6PSX — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Though the Steelers quarterback for week one of the NFL regular season is still unknown at this time, Johnson will surely help out the Steelers’ offense regardless of who it is throwing to him.