FBI Says They’re Running ‘A Number’ Of Abortion-Specific Domestic Terrorism Investigations

FBI Director Christopher Wray claims the agency has begun multiple investigations into terrorist threats against pro-life groups and clinics in a Thursday judiciary committee meeting.

“We have opened a number of domestic violent extremist investigations, using our joint terrorism task forces, that are specifically focused on attacks or threats against churches, pro-life organizations pregnancy, resource centers, similar types of organizations,” Wray told Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee in his testimony before the committee.

The FBI director cited operations in Des Moines, Iowa, Tennessee and North Carolina as he testified. He said the agency had directed all of its field offices to actively look for domestic terrorist threats when Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade leaked in early May.

“I don’t care who you’re upset with or what you’re upset about, on abortion or anything else,” Wray remarked. “You don’t get to use violence or threats of violence to act on it, and we’re gonna go after that conduct aggressively.” (RELATED: ‘We Follow The Law Here’: Reporter Confronts Jean-Pierre On Biden’s Executive Order Surrounding Abortion)

Lee said pro-abortion activists have “violently targeted over 82 churches, and pregnancy centers” since the draft opinion’s release. He added they had committed vandalism and “firebombed in some cases.”

Lee referenced the pro-abortion “Jane’s Revenge” group as claiming credit for many attacks on pregnancy centers and churches. Some Republican Congress members called for the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to label the group a terrorist organization days before the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in late June.

