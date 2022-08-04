REPORT: Reality TV Star Heather Rae Young Sues Strip Club For Using Her Photo

“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young has taken legal action against a strip club that allegedly used her image to promote NFL viewing parties without consent.

Young is one of three women suing both Platinum West in South Carolina and Platinum Plus in Pennsylvania, according to TMZ. The reality TV star reportedly wants the venue to pay her for the alleged misleading use of her image and her name in their unauthorized advertising. She also wants the club to stop using her image to promote their venue, claiming she was misrepresented, the outlet continued.

The legal documents allege Platinum Plus used the advertising for football-themed events that appear to take place Sunday and Monday nights. The advertising is captioned, “Cheerleaders for Every Fan,” according to TMZ.

The reality TV star called out Platinum for blatant false advertising, claiming she was defamed when the club posted her image without permission. She alleged the use of her photos in conjunction with the Platinum brand insinuated she was a stripper at their venues, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Florida Panthers Player Partied At A Strip Club After Losing In The Playoffs)

Young is not the only one who was offended when the club allegedly posted unauthorized images to lure fans to their establishments. Amber Lancaster, who works on “The Price Is Right,” and Jaime Edmondson Longoria, a Dolphins cheerleader who has also appeared in Playboy, are involved in the suit as well, according to TMZ.

The three women are suing to force the clubs to stop using their images, and are pursuing the venues for damages and defamation, according to TMZ.