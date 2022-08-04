Machine Gun Kelly’s Tour Bus Defaced With A Penis And A Homophobic Slur

One of Machine Gun Kelly’s tour buses was vandalized with spray-paint depicting a penis and homophobic slur early Thursday morning.

The star made a stop in Nebraska and was notified that someone had written “RAP DEVIL F****T” and painted the image of a penis ejaculating along the side of the vehicle, according to TMZ. Machine Gun Kelly took to social media to mock the people responsible for the stunt.

The rapper wasted no time telling his 9.7 million Instagram followers exactly what he thought of the unwelcome graffiti. “You’re so dumb. You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus,” he said sarcastically. “Wrong bus you f*cking idiot,” he said, as he clarified that this wasn’t even the bus he was personally using.

“Do the first part of the crime right. 2nd off… I was by the buses ’till 4:30 in the morning which means you waited till 5 a.m. to spray-paint a dick,” Machine Gun Kelly said, before breaking out in laughter.

He went on to drag the efforts of those who tried so hard to get under his skin. “You coulda been at home cuddling with your partner or doing something, instead you were like God-damn I wish he would go to his hotel room so I can spray paint this dick,” he said, making a mockery of the incident. (RELATED: A Fan Grabbed Machine Gun Kelly’s Junk During Concert)

He signed off with some harsh words to convey how absolutely unaffected he was. “They washed it off before I even saw it. Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed I didn’t get to enjoy it, you suck… you suck!” Machine Gun Kelly said, as the video clip cut off.

The rapper brought as many as four different tour buses to Omaha in advance of Thursday’s show at CHI Health Center. The tour buses reportedly are yellow, red, blue and green. Only the red one was targeted, according to TMZ.