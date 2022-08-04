Mall Of America Goes Into Lockdown After Shooting Breaks Out

A shooting broke out Thursday at the Mall of America in Minnesota, prompting the mall to go into lockdown mode as authorities search for the suspect.

The Bloomington Police Department secured the scene after shots were fired in the late afternoon, police said. Authorities are currently searching for the suspect, who fled the mall by foot. Authorities have not currently identified any victims, according to Fox 9.

“We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired,” the Bloomington Police said in the late afternoon. “This is an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim.”

We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired. This is an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

Mall of America confirmed there was an “isolated incident in a tenant space” and urged all individuals located inside the building at the time to remain in a secure location. (RELATED: 3 Dead, 2 Wounded In Indiana Mall Shooting)

In a video combining several clips posted to social media, three gunshots can be heard outside of a Nike store. A crowd of people immediately rush to flee the mall in one clip, followed by a clip of police officers in the building with firearms.

￼🚨#BREAKING: Reports of an active shooter at Mall of America 📌#Bloomington l #Minnesota Right now Multiple authorities are responding Reports of an active shooter at Mall of America with Reports Shots reportedly have been fired inside the mall. The mall is on lockdown pic.twitter.com/4HsRtPmceI — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 4, 2022

The mall would closed for the evening once the lockdown lifted, police said.

A Shake Shack employee told Fox 9 that she no longer feels safe, saying Thursday’s incident was the second she had personally witnessed at the mall.